Luminor bank successfully completes €35mn Tewox bond issue ahead of schedule

The full €35 million bond issue will mature on 6 October 2026, though the issuer retains the flexibility to redeem the bonds earlier. The Tewox bonds will soon be listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
The prospectus for the Tewox bond issue reveals that the proceeds will be used to finance the development and acquisition of retail properties, as well as to refinance existing obligations.
„Real estate sector-related bonds are among the most common offerings in the Baltic States. This time, we’ve presented investors with a revenue-generating instrument from a well-established investment company. As one of the first bond issues of the year, it sets a positive tone for the Baltic debt capital market. The success of this offering underscores that a strong project, a trusted name, and well-structured terms are essential for attracting financing in the capital markets,“ said Gints Belevičs, head of markets at Luminor bank.
The bond offering saw significant demand from both institutional and retail investors across the Baltic States. Applications came from a mix of existing, as well as new investors who had not previously invested in Tewox bonds.
„Strong interest in our bond offering reaffirms the soundness of the Tewox business model. We have a clear long-term strategy focused on investing in retail properties that generate stable cash flows from rental income. Our portfolio in Lithuania and Poland is well-balanced and diversified, with an occupancy rate exceeding 98%. We are also actively pursuing new acquisition opportunities, and this €35 million bond issue will play a crucial role in supporting our future expansion,“ said Paulius Nevinskas, investment manager at Tewox.
In the first tranche of the €35 million bond program, launched in September 2024, Tewox raised over €16 million. The second tranche, issued in October 2024, raised €7.7 million. The annual yield for bonds issued in the first two tranches was 8.5%.