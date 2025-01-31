Luminor bank successfully completes €35mn Tewox bond issue ahead of schedule

The full €35 million bond issue will mature on 6 October 2026, though the issuer retains the flexibility to redeem the bonds earlier. The Tewox bonds will soon be listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

The prospectus for the Tewox bond issue reveals that the proceeds will be used to finance the development and acquisition of retail properties, as well as to refinance existing obligations.

„Real estate sector-related bonds are among the most common offerings in the Baltic States. This time, we’ve presented investors with a revenue-generating instrument from a well-established investment company. As one of the first bond issues of the year, it sets a positive tone for the Baltic debt capital market. The success of this offering underscores that a strong project, a trusted name, and well-structured terms are essential for attracting financing in the capital markets,“ said Gints Belevičs, head of markets at Luminor bank.