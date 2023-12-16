LTG Link obtains certificate for Vilnius-Riga train route

The company has announced that the direct daily train from Vilnius to Riga will commence operations on 27 December.

LTG Link received the certificate for transporting passengers in Latvia on 15 December from the European Union Agency for Railways. Now the first pilot trip is planned.

A direct train will leave Vilnius every day at 6:30 a.m., arriving at Riga central train station at 10:43 a.m. The train will leave Riga every day at 3:28 p.m., reaching Vilnius at 7:51 p.m.

The train route between Vilnius and Riga is planned to travel via Kaišiadorys, Šiauliai and Jelgava.

According to LTG Link, now preparatory work is ongoing before the launch of the new route and tickets will go on sale on Monday, 18 December.