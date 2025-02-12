LTG Group, Vilnius City set to offer single ticket for bus, train passengers

Specific development and implementation plans for the joint-ticketing system are expected in the near future, said LTG Group CEO Egidijus Lazauskas and Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas as they signed the memorandum on Tuesday.

LTG Group and Vilnius City agreed to coordinate plans and their implementation in route and infrastructure development, installation of a single system, investment planning and communication.

The memorandum also sets out coordination and optimization of rail and Vilnius City public transport routes and timetables to enable passengers to switch smoothly transport modes and to promote the development of a sustainable transport system.