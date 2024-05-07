LTG Group, Ukrainian Railways to develop Klaipėda-Kyiv cargo transportation route

The LTG Group said in a statement that the strategic agreement between the two rail carriers stipulates that the parties will jointly coordinate the project and allocate the necessary resources to ensure its competitive implementation.

„We see Ukraine and Ukrainian Railways as our strategic partners in ensuring smooth cargo movement both between our countries and in expanding export and import opportunities through the Port of Klaipėda between Ukraine and Scandinavia. We are consistently supporting Ukraine in its efforts to develop alternative logistics solutions and increase the competitiveness of both countries’ businesses in the region,“ says Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group.