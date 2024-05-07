LTG Group, Ukrainian Railways to develop Klaipėda-Kyiv cargo transportation route

The LTG Group said in a statement that the strategic agreement between the two rail carriers stipulates that the parties will jointly coordinate the project and allocate the necessary resources to ensure its competitive implementation.
„We see Ukraine and Ukrainian Railways as our strategic partners in ensuring smooth cargo movement both between our countries and in expanding export and import opportunities through the Port of Klaipėda between Ukraine and Scandinavia. We are consistently supporting Ukraine in its efforts to develop alternative logistics solutions and increase the competitiveness of both countries’ businesses in the region,“ says Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group.
The first test runs of the intermodal cargo transportation route are planned for this year. In the future, cargo is expected to be transported regularly along this route. This will create an efficient transport corridor between Lithuania and Ukraine and utilize the potential of the countries’ railways, port terminals, and border crossing points.
The MoU was signed in Vilnius by Yevhen Liashchenko, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrainian Railways, and Viacheslav Yeromin, Member of the Management Board of the company, as well as E. Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group, and Eglė Šimė, CEO of LTG Cargo, the group’s cargo transportation company.
The companies also agreed to analyse market potential, prepare the necessary technological and operational solutions, and develop a specific action plan to ensure the successful implementation of the project.