Lowest temperature for 8 May recorded in Lithuania

According to the LHT, air temperature in Varėna, southern Lithuania, was at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius recorded at the height of 1.5 metres. The previous record was set in Varėna 6 years ago, on 8 May 2019, then the air temperature dropped to minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Temperature on Thursday is forecast to stand at 6-11 degrees Celsius across Lithuania.

The Hydrometeorological Service added that this year 18 heat and 1 cold record have been set.