2025.05.08 15:33

Lowest temperature for 8 May recorded in Lithuania

 
Lowest temperature for 8 May recorded in Lithuania
Lowest temperature for 8 May recorded in Lithuania
PHOTO: Jonas Balčiūnas | Elta

Lowest ever air temperature for 8 May was recorded in Lithuania this Thursday, the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service (LHT) announced on social platform Facebook.

According to the LHT, air temperature in Varėna, southern Lithuania, was at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius recorded at the height of 1.5 metres. The previous record was set in Varėna 6 years ago, on 8 May 2019, then the air temperature dropped to minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Temperature on Thursday is forecast to stand at 6-11 degrees Celsius across Lithuania.

The Hydrometeorological Service added that this year 18 heat and 1 cold record have been set.

Eighteen heat records and no cold records were set throughout entire 2024. There were 16 heat and 4 cold records in 2023, 13 heat and 1 cold records in 2022 and just 6 heat records in 2021.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions