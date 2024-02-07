Loans became cheaper in Lithuania in December 2023 – central bank

Interest rates on loans and new business of deposits with agreed maturity of euro area credit institutions to euro area residents published by the European Central Bank (ECB) show that at the end of the year, loan interest rates in Lithuania remained among the highest, but the situation was better than in September 2023 compared to other euro area countries.

The central bank also observed that interest rates on household deposits with agreed maturity increased between September and December 2023 in Lithuania, but those to non-financial corporations fell, remaining below the euro area average.

According to the report, interest rates on loans granted by credit institutions operating in Lithuania to non-financial corporations narrowed by 0.08 percentage points in three months to 6.35%, their euro area average went up by 0.1 percentage points to 5.15%. Lithuania moved to the second position, preceded by Estonia.