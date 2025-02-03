Lithuanians are greatest supporters of Rail Baltica project – survey

As many as 72% of the Lithuanian respondents said they backed the project, according to a press release from LTG Infra, a company of Lithuanian Railways Group implementing Rail Baltica in Lithuania.
The survey shows that 60% of respondents in Latvia, 52% in Estonia, and 72% in Lithuania believe that military mobility is the most important reason for the construction of this high-speed mainline connecting the three Baltic states with Poland and the wider EU transport corridor.
The data shows that 68% of Baltic residents view Rail Baltica as a major step toward EU integration, comparable to the euro adoption. Also the project’s military significance resonates strongly across the region, with 67% of respondents agreeing that Rail Baltica is crucial for NATO operations. This sentiment is particularly pronounced in Lithuania at 78%, while Latvia and Estonia show similar levels of support at 62% and 60%.
“In recent years, we have seen a changing approach to the project. Earlier we focused on the benefits of transport links with European countries such as Poland and Germany, fast connections and new jobs, and now rail infrastructure is recognised as a strategic necessity. I would like to stress the importance of intermodality – the stronger and more diverse our transport infrastructure is, the more resilient we are,” said Vytis Žalimas, CEO of LTG Infra.
The survey reveals strong support across the Baltic states for the idea that improving military mobility through Rail Baltica will enhance security. In Latvia, 69% of men and 74% of women agree with this statement, with the highest support among young people aged 18-24 (83%). In Lithuania, agreement is even stronger, with 85% of men and 89% of women expressing support, particularly in the 25-35 age group (91%). In Estonia, 69% of men and 73% of women agree, with support highest among 18-24-year-olds (83%).
Nevertheless, political accountability emerges as a key concern, with 67% of respondents attributing project delays to indecisive politicians. This view is most prevalent in Lithuania (74%), with Latvia and Estonia showing similar levels of agreement at 64% and 62% respectively.
Rail Baltica public opinion and awareness survey was conducted in cooperation with the research agency Norstat in December 2024, surveying 1,006 respondents in Latvia, 1,008 respondents in Estonia and 1,007 respondents in Lithuania aged 18 to 75.