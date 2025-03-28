Lithuanian resident deposits up by €282mn in February

Deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions rose by €85.3 million, or 0.2%, over the month (their annual growth rate was 9.3%). Household deposits grew by €282.5 million, or 1.1%, while non-financial corporation deposits went down by €169.5 million, or 1.5% (their annual growth rates stood at 12.7% and 0.5% respectively). At the end of the month, household and non-financial corporation deposits amounted to €25.4 billion and €10.8 billion respectively. In February, loans to the financial sector contracted by €64.3 million, whereas those to general government grew by €36.5 million. At the end of the month, these deposits amounted to €1.4 billion and €5.6 billion respectively.