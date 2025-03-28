Lithuanian resident deposits up by €282mn in February

Corporate (non-financial corporation) deposits declined by €169.5 million, or 1.5%, and interest rates on new business of corporate deposits fell by 0.19%, the Bank of Lithuania stated in a press release.
Loans to Lithuanian residents granted by credit institutions grew by €131.1 million, or 0.8%, whereas interest rates on new business of loans declined by 0.28 percentage points.
Loans for consumption granted to Lithuanian residents went up by 1.4% over the month, while interest rates on loans for consumption decreased by 0.16 percentage points.
Loans to Lithuanian corporations grew by €114.1 million, or 0.9%, and interest rates on new business of loans decreased by 0.47 percentage points.
Deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions rose by €85.3 million, or 0.2%, over the month (their annual growth rate was 9.3%). Household deposits grew by €282.5 million, or 1.1%, while non-financial corporation deposits went down by €169.5 million, or 1.5% (their annual growth rates stood at 12.7% and 0.5% respectively). At the end of the month, household and non-financial corporation deposits amounted to €25.4 billion and €10.8 billion respectively. In February, loans to the financial sector contracted by €64.3 million, whereas those to general government grew by €36.5 million. At the end of the month, these deposits amounted to €1.4 billion and €5.6 billion respectively.
Overnight deposits of Lithuanian households held with credit institutions rose by €258.3 million, or 1.5%, while those of non-financial corporations declined by €227.0 million, or 2.5%. At the end of the month, the outstanding amounts of overnight deposits of these sectors stood at €17.2 billion and €8.8 billion respectively. Household and non-financial corporation deposits with agreed maturity held with credit institutions expanded by €20.8 million and €53.2 million, or 0.3% and 2.9%, respectively over the month. At the end of February, the outstanding amounts of these deposits stood at €8.0 billion and €1.9 billion respectively.
Loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian residents increased by €253.7 million, or 0.8% month on month (their annual growth rate was 13.2%). Loans to Lithuanian non-financial corporations and households went up by €114.1 million and €131.1 million, or 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively over the month (their annual growth rates stood at 16.0% and 10.8% respectively). Loans to the financial sector grew by €11.9 million, whereas those to general government decreased by €3.4 million. At the end of February 2025, loans to these sectors amounted to €12.3 billion, €16.2 billion, €1.7 billion and €415.0 million respectively.
Loans to Lithuanian households for house purchase, consumption and other purposes granted by credit institutions rose by €107.9 million (0.8%), €20.7 million (1.4%) and €2.4 million (0.2%) respectively over the month. In late February, the outstanding amounts of these loans totalled €13.4 billion, €1.5 billion and €1.3 billion respectively; their annual growth rates stood at 9.6%, 34.3% and 1.7% respectively.
Interest rates on new business of loans granted to households by credit institutions fell by 0.28 percentage points to 5.30%. Interest rates on loans for house purchase, consumption and other purposes decreased by 0.06 percentage points, 0.16 percentage points and 0.83 percentage points respectively. In February 2025, interest rates on these loans comprised 4.29%, 8.68% and 7.71% respectively.
Interest rates on new business of household deposits with agreed maturity held with credit institutions decreased by 0.17 percentage points month on month to 2.29%. Interest rates on deposits with agreed maturity of up to 1 month increased by 0.04 percentage points, while interest rates on deposits of 1 to 6 months, 6 months to 1 year, 1 to 2 years and from 2 years onwards went down by 0.11, 0.21, 0.22 and 0.02 percentage points respectively. Interest rates on these deposits comprised 1.90%, 2.20%, 2.37%, 2.78% and 2.58% respectively in February 2025.
Interest rates on new business of loans to non-financial corporations decreased by 0.47 percentage points month on month to 5.16%. Interest rates on new business of loans up to €1 million and over €1 million decreased by 0.26 and 0.54 percentage points respectively. In February, interest rates on these loans totalled 4.90% and 5.22% respectively.
Interest rates on new business of non-financial corporation deposits with agreed maturity decreased by 0.19 percentage points to 2.37%. Interest rates on deposits with agreed maturity of up to 1 year and from 1 year onward declined by 0.17 and 0.54 percentage points respectively. In February 2025, interest rates on these deposits comprised 2.37% and 2.79% respectively.