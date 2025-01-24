2025.01.24 18:08

Lithuanian milk processing company may be sold to Polish buyer – media

 
Marijampolės pieno konservai
PHOTO: Company photo

One of Poland’s top three largest milk processing companies has signed a letter of intent on the acquisition of Lithuanian milk processing company and canned milk producer UAB Marijampolės pieno konservai (MPK) and its dairy company UAB Lukšių pieninė, which is undergoing restructuring. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2025, reports business news website Verslo zinios (vz.lt).

Henrikas Karpavičius, a shareholder of MPK, says that the company has debts to a bank, its property has been pledged as collateral and it can no longer borrow money.

The company’s debt to the bank stands at EUR 15 million. The bank has been informed about talks on acquisition. A potential buyer is not named citing confidentiality.

MPK reported EUR 1.15 million net loss in 2021, EUR 1.92 million in 2022 and EUR 3.85 million in 2023.

The company’s sales revenue halved from EUR 151.4 million in 2022 to EUR 82.16 million in 2023.

