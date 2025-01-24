Lithuanian milk processing company may be sold to Polish buyer – media

Henrikas Karpavičius, a shareholder of MPK, says that the company has debts to a bank, its property has been pledged as collateral and it can no longer borrow money.
The company’s debt to the bank stands at EUR 15 million. The bank has been informed about talks on acquisition. A potential buyer is not named citing confidentiality.
MPK reported EUR 1.15 million net loss in 2021, EUR 1.92 million in 2022 and EUR 3.85 million in 2023.
The company’s sales revenue halved from EUR 151.4 million in 2022 to EUR 82.16 million in 2023.