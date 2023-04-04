Lithuanian IT service company TeleSoftas acquires shares in German company "kurts toolbox"

"Although our company is focused on IT solutions, we often become a technology partner to our clients where we add value to their business. However, I would like to emphasize an important detail – this relationship cannot be like that of a customer and a contractor. Together with the kurts toolbox and the Kurt König Group, we feel like a team from day one. We see where we can give each other advice – we learn, listen, and grow together. We measure a happiness index in our company – the team working on this project is among the happiest," shares Šarūnas Putrius, CEO of TeleSoftas.