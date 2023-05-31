Lithuanian households’ agreed maturity deposits with credit institutions up by a fifth in last three months

Household deposits with agreed maturity grew rapidly for the third consecutive month, with an increase of EUR 723.0 million, or 19.9%, since February 2023.

Overnight deposits of Lithuanian households and non-financial corporations with credit institutions decreased by EUR 292.0 million and EUR 185.4 million respectively over the month, or 1.7% and 1.9%. Outstanding amounts of overnight deposits stood at around EUR 16.7 billion and EUR 9.8 billion.

General government and financial sector deposits decreased by EUR 233.4 million and EUR 43.7 million respectively in April and amounted to EUR 4.3 billion and EUR 855.6 million respectively at the end of the month. At the end of April 2023, non-financial corporation and household deposits amounted to EUR 10.7 billion and EUR 21.2 billion respectively.

Non-financial corporation deposits fell by EUR 6.3 million, or 0.1%, while household deposits went up by EUR 44.8 million, or 0.2% (their annual growth rates stood at 19.4% and 6.3% respectively), the central bank said in a press release.

Loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian residents increased by EUR 181.5 million, or 0.7%, month on month (the annual growth rate stood at 9.6%). Loans to Lithuanian households and non-financial corporations increased by EUR 74.8 million and EUR 38.6 million respectively over the month, or 0.5% and 0.4% (their annual growth rates stood at 9.5% and 7.4% respectively).

According to the central bank, loans to the financial sector grew by EUR 72.7 million and those to general government decreased by EUR 4.6 million. At the end of April 2023, loans to these sectors amounted to EUR 13.9 billion, EUR 10.2 billion, EUR 2.1 billion and EUR 324.2 million respectively.

Loans to Lithuanian households for house purchase, consumption and other purposes granted by credit institutions increased by EUR 57.5 million, EUR 13.1 million and EUR 4.2 million over the month, or 0.5%, 1.4% and 0.3%, to stand at EUR 11.6 billion, EUR 970.1 million and EUR 1.3 billion respectively.