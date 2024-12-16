Lithuanian hourly wage costs up by 11% in Q3 y-o-y

In the EU, hourly labour costs, which include both wages and salaries and non-wage costs, grew by 5.1% in the (mainly) non-business economy and by 5.0% in the business economy: +5.3% in industry, +5.5 % in construction and +4.9% in services.

In Lithuania, hourly wage costs rose by 11% in July-September, year-on-year, the sixth biggest increase across the EU. In the second quarter, the country recorded a 10.9% rise in wage costs.