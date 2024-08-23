Lithuanian company fined EUR 13.6mn for violating sanctions and exporting lorries to Russia – media

Journalists have determined based on leaked data that dozens of lorries ostensibly purchased by Kazakhstan-based company Safelogistic KZ did not reach their destination and were transported to Russia instead. Lorries valued EUR 6 million were allegedly sold to the Kazakh company in the first half of 2023.

According to the report, Safelogistic KZ was founded in April 2022, weeks after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and already after the European Union imposed its first sanctions on Russia. Journalists found out based on publicly available data that the Kazakh company paid EUR 27,000 in tax to Kazakhstan’s budget for 2023.