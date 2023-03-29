The Bank of Lithuania has published its first report on climate-related disclosures of the Bank’s non-monetary policy portfolios. Over the l...
2023 m. kovo 29 d. 10:37
Lithuanian Banking Association appeals to EC over new tax
The Lithuanian Banking Association (LBA) has complained to the European Commission over a new tax that is proposed to be imposed on financial institutions in Lithuania. According to the LBA, the new taxation model would distort competition as some financial market participants would be exempt from the tax and this should be treated as unlawful state assistance that potentially contradicts EU law.
