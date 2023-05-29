Lithuanian Airports looking for operator of flights between Vilnius and London City airports

Airlines can submit their proposals from 26 May until 9 June 2023, 15:00 (Lithuanian time). All submitted proposals will be evaluated according to the criteria which are set out in terms of call. Given that this route is of particular importance to business passengers, the selection criteria also aim to ensure that flights are operated at times and frequencies convenient for this segment of passengers.

It is expected that the contract with the airline which will submit the best offer, after all necessary qualification checks and the preparation of a joint business plan, could be signed by this September and flights could start in the autumn.