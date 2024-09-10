Lithuania to cooperate with MIT

Having established a partnership between Lithuania and MIT, the International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) programme would be implemented in Lithuania. According to the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation, this would not only enhance Lithuania’s image and prominence as one of innovation and technology centres, but would also promote Lithuanian science and business cooperation with MIT.
The letter of intent on cooperation was signed Monday by Deputy Minister of the Economy and Innovation Karolis Žemaitis, the Research Council of Lithuania (LMT), as well as companies and organisations joining the agreement, including Vilnius Academy of Arts, Vytautas Magnus University, the Lithuanian Energy Institute, Lithuanian Railways, Kaunas Science and Technology Park, and association Infobalt. In turn, the agreement is planned to be signed in November.
The agreement foresees that Lithuania will join MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI). Together with MIT, Lithuania would be able to establish various MISTI programmes taking into account the country’s priorities and strengths, such as biotechnology, laser technologies, information and communications technologies and other. Currently, MISTI programme is operating in more than 25 countries, including Japan, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.
LMT will administer MISTI programme implementation in Lithuania.