Lithuania’s Q2 GDP growth second largest in EU – Eurostat

In the first quarter of 2024, GDP had also grown by 0.3% in both zones.

Eurostat also said these preliminary GDP flash estimates are based on data sources that are incomplete and subject to further revisions.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.7% in the EU in the second quarter of 2024, after +0.5% in the euro area and +0.6% in the EU in the previous quarter.