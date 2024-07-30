Lithuania’s Q2 GDP growth second largest in EU – Eurostat

In the first quarter of 2024, GDP had also grown by 0.3% in both zones.
Eurostat also said these preliminary GDP flash estimates are based on data sources that are incomplete and subject to further revisions.
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.7% in the EU in the second quarter of 2024, after +0.5% in the euro area and +0.6% in the EU in the previous quarter.
Among the member states for which data are available for the second quarter of 2024, Ireland (+1.2%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Lithuania (+0.9%) and Spain (+0.8%). The highest declines were recorded in Latvia (-1.1%), Sweden (-0.8%) and Hungary (-0.2%). The year-on-year growth rates were positive for eight countries and negative for three.