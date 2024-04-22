Lithuania’s govt debt to GDP among lowest in EU last year

In the euro area the government debt to GDP ratio decreased from 90.8% at the end of 2022 to 88.6% at the end of 2023, and in the EU from 83.4% to 81.7%.

In this release, Eurostat is providing government deficit and debt data for the years 2020-2023, based on figures reported by EU member states in the first notification in 2024, for the application of the excessive deficit procedure (EDP). This notification is based on the ESA 2010 system of national accounts. This release also includes data on government expenditure and revenue.