Lithuania’s GDP will grow fastest among Baltic States in 2025 – Citadele bank

Economists from Citadele bank project Lithuania’s GDP to grow by 2.9% in 2025. The average salary is expected to increase by 7%, while inflation is forecast to stand at 2.7%.
According to economist Aleksandras Izgorodinas, Lithuania’s economic growth is more diversified and is stimulated by several sectors. Moreover, regardless of economic problems, Lithuania’s industry has not shown signs of slowing down. On the contrary, industrial indicators are improving as fewer orders and a strive to regain competitiveness encourages German manufacturers to move some component orders to Lithuania, where producers offer a good quality and price balance.
In 2025, sectors related to domestic consumption are expected to continue getting stronger, which will be influenced by the high level of optimism among Lithuanian consumers.
The construction and real estate sectors, which had stagnated for a long time due to high interest rates, are expected to contribute to faster Lithuanian economic growth in 2025, too. As the European Central Bank continued cutting its benchmark interest rates, Lithuanian mortgage market returned to the growth trajectory and the number of real estate sales-purchase transactions increased.