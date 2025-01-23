Lithuania’s first hydrogen-powered ship takes to water at Klaipėda Port

"This first ever hydrogen and electricity-powered ship is not only an innovative technological solution, but also an important step in strengthening Lithuania’s image as a modern maritime nation. At the moment, the tanker is getting used to the seaport water, so to speak, and at the end of the year we expect it to start its important mission of taking care of the clean seaport environment," said Algis Latakas, head of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.
Now that the tanker has taken to the water, the engine room equipment will be installed, the interior of the wheelhouse will be redecorated, the electrical wiring and the main electrical engines will be installed, the hydrogen system will be installed and other work necessary for the operation of the ship will be carried out.
The tanker is 42 metres long and 10 metres wide. The ship’s power system will consist of two electric motors powered by 2,000 kWh batteries and an innovative hydrogen fuel cell system. Depending on the intensity of the work, the tanker will be able to operate in the port of Klaipėda for up to 36 hours without additional power charging.
This ship building project with a total value of EUR 12 million has been commissioned by the Port Authority and is being built by West Baltic Shipyard together with Baltic Workboats under a joint operating agreement.