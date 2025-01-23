Lithuania’s first hydrogen-powered ship takes to water at Klaipėda Port

"This first ever hydrogen and electricity-powered ship is not only an innovative technological solution, but also an important step in strengthening Lithuania’s image as a modern maritime nation. At the moment, the tanker is getting used to the seaport water, so to speak, and at the end of the year we expect it to start its important mission of taking care of the clean seaport environment," said Algis Latakas, head of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.