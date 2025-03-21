Lithuania’s economic growth will reach 2.8% this year but challenges are increasing – FinMin

"The dynamic and increasingly challenging geopolitical environment continues to affect Lithuania’s economy, as well as that of the EU as a whole. The growing uncertainty in international trade policy and the rise of protectionist sentiment in the global economy pose additional risks. Despite the challenges, the country’s economy is currently showing resilience – we expect the country’s economic growth to remain strong this year as exports recover. While inflation will accelerate in 2025, it will slow down to 2.7% next year. With strong demand for skilled staff remaining on the labour market, the country’s average wage growth will remain strong this year, surpassing average annual inflation. This will lead to a further increase in the purchasing power of the population and encourage domestic consumption," Minister of Finance Rimantas Šadžius says.