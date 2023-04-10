On Wednesday, 5 April, the Government approved the temporary solidary contribution for banks. The proposal made by the Ministry of Finance a...
2023 m. balandžio 10 d. 04:25
Lithuania’s banking sector profit up by 42.7% in 2022
PHOTO:
Reviewing banking sector results for 2022, the Bank of Lithuania stated that major structural changes happened last year, banks withstood economic challenges, promoted economic activity through residential and business loans, while the share of bad loans was historically low.
