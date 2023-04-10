2023 m. balandžio 10 d. 04:25

Lithuania’s banking sector profit up by 42.7% in 2022

 
Reviewing banking sector results for 2022, the Bank of Lithuania stated that major structural changes happened last year, banks withstood economic challenges, promoted economic activity through residential and business loans, while the share of bad loans was historically low.

There are 19 participants in the banking sector in Lithuania: 6 banks have banking licences, 7 – special banking licences and 6 operate as branches of foreign banks.

