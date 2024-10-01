Lithuania’s annual inflation down to 0.4% in September – Eurostat’s flash estimate

In Lithuania, annual inflation was 0.4% in September and 0.8% in August.
A year ago, in September 2023, euro area inflation was 4.3%. Lithuania recorded a 4.1% inflation then.
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (4.0%, compared with 4.1% in August), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.4%, compared with 2.3% in August), non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with August) and energy (-6.0%, compared with -3.0% in August).