Lithuania’s annual inflation down to 0.4% in September – Eurostat’s flash estimate

 
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.8% in September 2024, down from 2.2% in August according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).

In Lithuania, annual inflation was 0.4% in September and 0.8% in August.

A year ago, in September 2023, euro area inflation was 4.3%. Lithuania recorded a 4.1% inflation then.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (4.0%, compared with 4.1% in August), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.4%, compared with 2.3% in August), non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, stable compared with August) and energy (-6.0%, compared with -3.0% in August).

