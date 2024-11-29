Lithuania’s annual inflation at 1.1% in November – Eurostat’s flash estimate

Lithuania’s annual inflation was 1.1% in November, up from 0.1% recorded in October.
In November 2023, euro area inflation ran at 2.4%. In Lithuania, the annual inflation rate was 2.3% a year ago.
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (3.9%, compared with 4.0% in October), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.8%, compared with 2.9% in October), non-energy industrial goods (0.7%, compared with 0.5% in October) and energy (-1.9%, compared with -4.6% in October).