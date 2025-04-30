Lithuania records EU’s second-largest GDP growth in Q1 – Eurostat

In January-March 2025, against the previous quarter, Lithuania recorded a 0.6% growth in its GDP. Over the year, the country’s GDP rose by 3.2%, down from 3.9% in the quarter before.

These preliminary GDP flash estimates are based on data sources that are incomplete and subject to further revisions.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.2% in the euro area and by 1.4% in the EU in the first quarter of 2025, after +1.2% in the euro area and +1.4% in the EU also in the previous quarter.