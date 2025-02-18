Lithuania ranked as one of world’s leading countries in enterpreneurship

In its consideration of the many factors that influence the environment for starting and growing a business, GEM categorises these into 13 distinct conditions known as Entrepreneurial Framework Conditions (EFCs), all of these conditions are assessed by at least 36 national experts, identified by National Teams and approved in advance by GEM.
In Lithuania, business confidence has grown faster than the EU average, and the fear of starting a business has decreased in recent years. In addition, the use of AI in business strategy has risen by more than 30%, and the number of start-ups is growing faster than in most EU countries.
"This is not only success of our business and recognition of the favourable business environment, but also a clear message to foreign investors that our market is open, modern and ready to grow," Minister of the Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas says.
National experts view Lithuania’s entrepreneurial environment as very positive, with a NECI (National Entrepreneurial Context Index) score in 2024 of 6.4 (ranked second), up from 6.1 (fourth) the year before, the report said.
"Only three economies have all 13 of their EFCs scored as sufficient or better (United Arab Emirates, Lithuania and Oman)," it said.
The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor study in Lithuania is conducted and coordinated by Vilnius University Business School in cooperation with the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation and Moody’s Lietuva.