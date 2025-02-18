Lithuania ranked as one of world’s leading countries in enterpreneurship

In its consideration of the many factors that influence the environment for starting and growing a business, GEM categorises these into 13 distinct conditions known as Entrepreneurial Framework Conditions (EFCs), all of these conditions are assessed by at least 36 national experts, identified by National Teams and approved in advance by GEM.

In Lithuania, business confidence has grown faster than the EU average, and the fear of starting a business has decreased in recent years. In addition, the use of AI in business strategy has risen by more than 30%, and the number of start-ups is growing faster than in most EU countries.