Lithuania needs to revive productivity growth, look for additional sources of budget revenue – IMF

"Lithuania’s economy is showing robust growth, and this is what sets it apart from most European Union countries. We are particularly pleased with the growing importance of high value-added products and services in our economy. However, we cannot rest on our laurels because there is still a lot of room for productivity growth. The key to success is to increase public and private investment in in-demand skills development, technology, as well as research, development, and innovation. The challenges of an ageing population are another major concern. It is important to agree on a robust pension system that would encourage people to consistently accumulate their pensions and prepare for dignified retirement," said Gediminas Šimkus, Chair of the Board of Lietuvos bankas.