Lithuania last among OECD countries in net pension replacement rate

The report finds that Lithuanians born in 2000 who started working in 2022 will receive a pension equal to just 28.9% of their average salary, the lowest among 38 members of the OECD.

Lithuania ranks below Estonia and Latvia, where the net pension replacement rate is at 34.4% and 52.1% respectively.

The net pension replacement rate is the highest in Portugal (98.8%), Türkiye (95.4%) and the Netherlands (93.2%).