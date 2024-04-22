Lithuania is one of the most promising fintech locations for US investors

“We are a leader not only in the creation of a positive ecosystem, but also offer access to the unique payment system CENTROLink, which serves as the gateway to the Single Euro Payments Area. In other words, Fintech companies operating in Lithuania can reach the European market without any obstacles, 27 million users in Europe are a great proof of that,” said the minister.

Finally, at the meeting with the members of the US Chamber of Commerce, the Minister noted that not only the abundant supply of talent – over 7,000 professionals work in this sector alone – but also the accumulated experience contribute to the successful development of the sector. Moreover, active risk management, in which Lithuania is a world leader, based on the international Basel Index, created for the assessment of money laundering and terrorist financing risk management, Lithuania ranks among the 10 countries in the world that manage risks best.