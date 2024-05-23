Lithuania expects to attract a quarter more tourists this year – ministry

The meeting participants enjoyed a packed agenda, which included guided tours of the city and district, celebrating Kaunas’ 616th birthday with events such as Neighbours’ Day on Laisvės Avenue, visiting the Tourism Street showcasing Lithuanian tourism, attending the Old Handicrafts Fair, witnessing the return of the Hanseatic City with knights’ tournaments, and enjoying concerts and other festivities.

Tourism is recovering around the world and in Europe. According to the European Travel Commission’s recently released report, Europe’s tourism industry is experiencing a robust recovery in the first months of 2024. Based on data from reporting destinations, foreign arrivals (+7.2%) and overnights (+6.5%) in the first quarter of the year surpassed 2019 figures. This continues the upward trend observed in 2023, which recorded foreign arrivals 1.2% below 2019 levels, and nights just 0.2% below. The recovery is largely driven by strong intra-regional travel fuelled by Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. This is coupled with demand from the US, which continues to be Europe’s most important long-haul source market.