Lithuania among EU leaders in digitisation – EconMin

„We want Lithuanian citizens to enjoy as many convenient digital services as possible – to develop and improve their digital skills, to access convenient public services, to use fast internet or cloud computing. Looking at the rapid progress in other countries, we need to keep moving forward and continue to improve the digital landscape,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation.
According to the European Commission’s Digital Decade 2024 report, the level of digital skills of the Lithuanian population increased by 4.1%, the number of ICT professionals employed increased by 11.4%, the development of the computing cloud increased by 10.1%, and the improvement of 5G connectivity coverage increased by 9.8%.
The use of digital services for citizens (86.7%) and businesses (95.9%) also increased.
„Lithuania spends around 2% of its GDP on digital. We use this money to encourage more people to use digital services, make them more convenient and maintain Lithuania’s competitive advantage as one of the most digitised countries in the world,“ said Erika Kuročkina, deputy minister of the economy and innovation.
The European Commission also assessed our country’s progress in digitisation through the implementation of Lithuania’s National Digital Decade Plan. The European Commission notes that Lithuania’s plan is truly ambitious and makes a significant contribution to all progress indicators of the Digital Agenda for Europe.
Lithuania’s National Digital Agenda includes 22 actions with a budget of almost EUR 1.5 billion from all funding sources. They fund digitisation projects that have contributed to improving Lithuania’s position in Europe.
The European Commission’s Digital Decade 2024 report also showed that Lithuania can achieve even more in the field of advanced technologies, such as increasing the use of artificial intelligence and cloud computing in enterprises and accelerating the creation and development of synergies between digital and green transformation.
According to the EU’s Digital Decade 2024 Eurobarometer, 75% of Lithuanian citizens are satisfied with everyday digital public and business services and believe that digitisation makes life easier.