Lithuania among EU countries with lowest share of renewables in transport

“Lithuania continues to rank near the bottom of the list of EU countries in terms of the share of renewables in the transport sector. Unfortunately, this is a sector where, despite the loud goals we declare, we are not getting out of the hole,” says Martynas Nagevičius, president of the Lithuanian Renewable Energy Confederation.

According to estimates from Eurostat, Latvia (a 3.3% share of renewables in transport) was second to last on the list, while Estonia was in the middle (8.5%). Sweden is the only country that has already reached the EU’s 2030 target of the 29% share of renewables within the final consumption of energy in the transport sector, with an average of 29.2%, compared to the EU average of 9.6%.

Nagevičius said he did not find the Eurostat figures surprising, given that this is not the first year that Lithuania’s efforts to promote renewable energy in the transport sector had been “modest.”