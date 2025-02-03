Litgrid CEO hints at subsea power link between Baltics and Germany – media

“Baltic and German electricity system operators are discussing the possibility of building a submarine cable to Germany,” Rokas Masiulis told the news website.

The Ministry of Energy has said that a cost-benefit analysis will be conducted in the nearest future.

This interconnection could be an important element in the development of renewable energy, it added.

It is unclear whether a possible location for the cable in the Baltic States has already been decided. The news website said that the map shows the border between Lithuania and Latvia. The cost of building the cable has not been indicated yet either.