Litgrid CEO doubts ’unpleasant surprises’ from Russia likely as Baltics switch to European power grid

"For a good year and a half, we have been shutting down those lines continuously so that at the last moment there would be as little work left as possible," the CEO said.

Lithuania had 11 power lines with Belarus and has only one left as on Friday, he said.

"This will be the period in the sentence, and the sentence is practically written in full. A lot of work has been done. We have not been buying electricity from Russia for a long time and we have not been buying balancing services for a long time. That connection has been very weak, and has been weakened continuously until now," Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid, told LRT radio on Friday.

The Litgrid CEO said any unpleasant surprises are not very likely to come from Russia during the synchronisation process. However, one should always be prepared for any developments, he said.

"We are now in the same system as them, so for them to surprise us is to surprise themselves. That can happen in future, but I would not associate surprises or any danger with the moment of synchronisation. They have always been there, they are there now, they will be there tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and years from now on. We need to be prepared for them," he added.

Masiulis also noted that communication with the Russian transmission system operator has been relatively smooth.