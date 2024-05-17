Lidl Lietuva opens second logistics centre

Minister of Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė highlighted the importance of such investments from German companies as addressed the opening event.
“My wish is that this investment of hundreds of millions of euros will not be the last and that Lidl will continue to bring innovation to our market. I am very happy about the German partnership. Because there is a lot of Germany in Lithuania, and more and more of it, not only in the trade market, but also in the defence market and the car industry,” said Armonaitė.
According to Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas, the new facilities outside Vilnius are contributing to the growth of the capital city.
“This is a big investment, a big building that is still located in the city of Vilnius. Many people think that the municipality of Trakai would already be here, but it is still the capital. This is yet another example of how Vilnius is expanding and growing on its outskirts. This is where the population is building up, where businesses are building up. This is a great illustration of how our capital is growing and expanding,” the mayor explained.
Lidl has invested more than EUR 100 million in the logistics centre that has an area of around 64,000 square metres and will employ more than 200 people.
The first logistics centre in Lithuania was opened in 2016.