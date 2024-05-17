Lidl Lietuva opens second logistics centre

Minister of Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė highlighted the importance of such investments from German companies as addressed the opening event.

“My wish is that this investment of hundreds of millions of euros will not be the last and that Lidl will continue to bring innovation to our market. I am very happy about the German partnership. Because there is a lot of Germany in Lithuania, and more and more of it, not only in the trade market, but also in the defence market and the car industry,” said Armonaitė.

According to Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas, the new facilities outside Vilnius are contributing to the growth of the capital city.