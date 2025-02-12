Licences suspended for thousands of drivers who have not undergone health checks

Some of them likely no longer plan to drive and thus are not seeking to have their driving licences extended, stated Regitra, the company overseeing driving exams, issuance of licences and vehicle registration.

Most drivers who have not undergone periodic health checks are aged between 30-34 and 65-79, and live in Vilnius and Kaunas, Lithuania’s two largest cities.

Drivers who have provided contact information to Regitra will receive automated notifications about approaching expiry of their medical certificates. Notifications are sent out twice, 60 and 15 days before medical certificates expire.