Licences suspended for thousands of drivers who have not undergone health checks

Some of them likely no longer plan to drive and thus are not seeking to have their driving licences extended, stated Regitra, the company overseeing driving exams, issuance of licences and vehicle registration.
Most drivers who have not undergone periodic health checks are aged between 30-34 and 65-79, and live in Vilnius and Kaunas, Lithuania’s two largest cities.
Drivers who have provided contact information to Regitra will receive automated notifications about approaching expiry of their medical certificates. Notifications are sent out twice, 60 and 15 days before medical certificates expire.
As of 1 January 2025, when a driver’s medical certificate expires the driving licence loses validity.
In order to learn about the expiration date of the medical certificate, a driver may access information on the drivers’ portal using the e-government website or by entering the driving licence number and personal ID on Regitra’s electronic system.
Once a person’s medical check is completed, information is automatically sent to Regitra and the validity of the driving licence is extended.
On Wednesday it was reported that more than a thousand people will be fined for driving without having a medical certificate. The fine amounts from 30 to 50 euros.