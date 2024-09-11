Landfill fire extinguished in Kaunas

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), fire in the landfill broke out on Tuesday at around 11 a.m. and engulfed around 1 hectare area. It was extinguished after 4 p.m.

The department stated that before 8 p.m. the burned out landfill area was covered with ash and sand. This practice is used when multiple layers of a large area are ablaze as this prevents smouldering and fire in deeper layers.

Firefighters were at the location until 8:45 p.m. to finish up their work and make sure that the blaze would not reignite.

There was a fire in the same landfill in July as well.