Landfill fire extinguished in Kaunas
Fire that erupted in Lapių landfill in Kaunas district on Tuesday was put out the same day.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), fire in the landfill broke out on Tuesday at around 11 a.m. and engulfed around 1 hectare area. It was extinguished after 4 p.m.

The department stated that before 8 p.m. the burned out landfill area was covered with ash and sand. This practice is used when multiple layers of a large area are ablaze as this prevents smouldering and fire in deeper layers.

Firefighters were at the location until 8:45 p.m. to finish up their work and make sure that the blaze would not reignite.

There was a fire in the same landfill in July as well.

Territory of Kaunas regional landfill of harmless waste, also called Lapių landfill, covers an area of 37.4 hectares.

