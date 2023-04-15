2023 m. balandžio 15 d. 09:55

Kreivys: further decisions on quitting BRELL after feasibility study

 
PHOTO: Autoriaus archyvas
Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys says that further decisions on energy synchronisation with continental European grids and withdrawal from the BRELL electricity grid system will be made after the results of the technical feasibility study.

He also said that the data from the study would enable discussions on a joint test of isolated operation of the Baltic system.

Elta EN
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
    Related articles
    Top articles