Klaipėda Container Terminal becomes leading cargo terminal in Baltics

The accomplishment is significant not only for the company but also for Lithuania’s cargo sector and national economy, CEO Vaidotas Šileika says.
"By becoming regional leaders, we strengthen the position of Klaipėda Port in the international market and contribute to the economic growth of the region. The increase in cargo volumes creates new jobs, boosts orders for local suppliers, and drives sector development," he said.
"The year 2024 stood out as a year of growth for Ro-Ro and general cargo. The growth in ferry cargo volumes was driven by the launch of new direct routes by TT-Line to Karlshamn (Sweden) and Travemünde (Germany). Currently, the Ro-Ro terminal serves seven ferry routes weekly. The increase in general cargo volumes was primarily due to a higher-than-usual handling of specialized cargo, such as metal products, fertilizers, and wind turbine components. Wind turbine cargo alone grew by 58% compared to 2023," Šileika added.
Over the past year, KKT invested approximately EUR 23 million in operational processes, infrastructure improvements, and new cargo-handling equipment. The company also said it had implemented an automated gate system, fully automating entry to the container terminal area.