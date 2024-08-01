Kaunas starts charging drivers for entering low emission zone in Old Town

The low emission zone covers the approaches to Gertrūdos Street, Gimnazijos-Birštono Street and Karaliaus Mindaugo Avenue, with 10 number plate scanning points installed.

Martynas Matusevičius, head of transport and traffic unit at the City Municipality, says the new system will not affect businesses in the city centre in any negative way. The new local fee is actually expected to reduce transit in the city centre, making it even more attractive, according to the official.