2024.08.01 17:49

Kaunas starts charging drivers for entering low emission zone in Old Town

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Kaunas starts charging drivers for entering low emission zone in Old Town
Kaunas starts charging drivers for entering low emission zone in Old Town
PHOTO: Rokas Tenys | Elta

Kaunas has started to charge cars a one-time fee of EUR 2 for entering Old Town as a low emission zone. The city authority said the move is aimed at reducing the number of cars in the centre.

The low emission zone covers the approaches to Gertrūdos Street, Gimnazijos-Birštono Street and Karaliaus Mindaugo Avenue, with 10 number plate scanning points installed.

Martynas Matusevičius, head of transport and traffic unit at the City Municipality, says the new system will not affect businesses in the city centre in any negative way. The new local fee is actually expected to reduce transit in the city centre, making it even more attractive, according to the official.

„The traffic is really heavy; it is the transit traffic. We used to observe a constant flow of cars going through the Old Town. If we look at the statistics, we see that about 30% of the cars are passing by, i.e. they spend less than 15 minutes in transit,“ he told the LRT public radio on Thursday.

Fee exemptions will apply to natural and legal persons with real estate, owners of pure electric vehicles, special services and disabled persons.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions