Kaunas ranked 7th in European Cities and Regions of the Future 2025
PHOTO: Rokas Tenys | Elta

Kaunas was ranked 7th by human capital and lifestyle among small cities in the prestigious European Cities and Regions of the Future 2025, the city municipality has announced.

Kaunas District was placed 9th among small regions of Europe in the subcategory of cost effectiveness.

"Kaunas’ consistent strategy, focused on sustainable growth, innovation and investment promotion, is already yielding significant results. The city is gaining international recognition and establishing itself as one of Europe’s most attractive destinations for investment," Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis says.

fDi Intelligence rankings are compiled by investment experts with Financial Times every year. Cities are ranked by performance across five subcategories: economic potential, business friendliness, connectivity, human capital and lifestyle, and cost effectiveness.

This year’s ranking assessed 379 European cities and 142 European regions using the special foreign direct investment (FDI) tools fDi Benchmark and fDi Markets, and other surveys collected from European investment promotion agencies.

