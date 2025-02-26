Kaunas ranked 7th in European Cities and Regions of the Future 2025

Kaunas District was placed 9th among small regions of Europe in the subcategory of cost effectiveness.

"Kaunas’ consistent strategy, focused on sustainable growth, innovation and investment promotion, is already yielding significant results. The city is gaining international recognition and establishing itself as one of Europe’s most attractive destinations for investment," Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis says.

fDi Intelligence rankings are compiled by investment experts with Financial Times every year. Cities are ranked by performance across five subcategories: economic potential, business friendliness, connectivity, human capital and lifestyle, and cost effectiveness.