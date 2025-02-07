2025.02.07 15:29

JPackaging to invest EUR 14mn in new wooden pallet and pallet edging factory in northern Lithuania

 
JPackaging to invest EUR 14mn in new wooden pallet and pallet edging factory in northern Lithuania
JPackaging to invest EUR 14mn in new wooden pallet and pallet edging factory in northern Lithuania
Lithuania’s construction company AB Panevėžio statybos trestas (PST) said Friday it has signed a nearly EUR 14 million contract with UAB JPackaging for the construction of a wooden pallet and pallet edging factory in Radviliškis District.

JPackaging is a company of the asset management group TMV Capital.

A one-story building with a mezzanine will be built on a 21-hectare plot in Šeduva Industrial Park, the total area of which will be almost 11 thousand sq. m. Of which, more than 9.7 thousand sq. m are designed for manufacturing purposes. The works are to be completed by the end of November this year, the construction company said in a press release via the Nasdaq stock exchange. In addition to the factory, storage areas, access roads, a parking lot, outdoor engineering networks, and auxiliary facilities are also planned to be installed.

The project in Šeduva is included in the list of major projects and is considered a project of national importance, the PST said.

