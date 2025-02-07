JPackaging to invest EUR 14mn in new wooden pallet and pallet edging factory in northern Lithuania

A one-story building with a mezzanine will be built on a 21-hectare plot in Šeduva Industrial Park, the total area of which will be almost 11 thousand sq. m. Of which, more than 9.7 thousand sq. m are designed for manufacturing purposes. The works are to be completed by the end of November this year, the construction company said in a press release via the Nasdaq stock exchange. In addition to the factory, storage areas, access roads, a parking lot, outdoor engineering networks, and auxiliary facilities are also planned to be installed.