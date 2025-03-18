Job vacancy rate down to 1.9% in Lithuania in Q4, below EU average – Eurostat

In October-December 2024, the job vacancy rate was 1.9% in Lithuania, the same as in the Q4 of 2023 but down from 2.1% in the previous quarter, reports Eurostat.

The job vacancy rate in the EU was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, the same as in the third quarter of 2024 and down from 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Among the Member States for which comparable data are available (see country notes), the highest job vacancy rates in the fourth quarter of 2024 were recorded in Belgium and in the Netherlands (4.1% in both of them), followed by Austria (3.6%). By contrast, the lowest rates were observed in Bulgaria, Poland, and Romania (0.7% in all of them), followed by Spain (0.9%).