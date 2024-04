The factory would produce immune-boosting products intended for the European market. Currently, the products made from cow colostrum are imported from Japan .

Saisei LT was founded in Lithuania in 2018. It had plans to construct the plant in Alytus at the time, but construction was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the end, it was decided not only to build a factory but also to open a medical clinic in Vilnius, the news website said.