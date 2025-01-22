Israir Airlines to start flights between Vilnius and Tel Aviv from April

The airline is scheduled to make the first flight on 24 April. It will fly between the capital cities of Lithuania and Israel twice a week – on Sundays and Thursdays.
According to LTOU representatives, the new flights will contribute to improving the quality of existing air connections between Lithuania and Israel, and will also open up additional opportunities for business, tourism and cultural cooperation between the countries.
Israir Airlines is the second largest Israeli airline, offering both regular and charter flights to various destinations in Europe and the Mediterranean.