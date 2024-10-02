Innovation agency opens EUR 62,000 funding call for edtech and gametech startups

„EdTech and GameTech solutions have the power to revolutionize education and gaming, while also contributing to the broader innovation ecosystem and enhancing Lithuania’s global competitiveness. This is a golden opportunity for startups to bring their ideas to life and move forward,“ says Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of Economy and Innovation.
The initiative will select the 10 most promising startups in both fields.
„EdTech offers the potential to transform education systems at their core,“ explains Mantas Biekša, head of Innovation Promotion at the Innovation Agency. „These technologies can reshape how we teach and learn, making education more personalized and effective. GameTech, meanwhile, provides a platform for creating next-gen digital games with the potential to conquer the global market. We’re encouraging startups to experiment, innovate, and push boundaries, with solutions that extend far beyond Lithuania and have lasting international impact.“
In addition to funding, the selected startups will join specialized acceleration programs that offer mentorship, essential knowledge, and tools to help them grow and enter the market more smoothly. These programs not only enhance technological capabilities but also accelerate commercialization efforts.
Biekša stresses that the goal of this initiative is to develop new tech solutions and also to ensure their long-term sustainability and competitiveness: „This funding gives startups the chance to test their ideas and gather valuable feedback, which is key to successful commercialization. We aim to ensure that these innovations are market-ready and create lasting value.“
Interested EdTech and GameTech startups are invited to apply until 4 November 2024.