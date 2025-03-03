2025.03.03 16:45

Inflation in Lithuania at 3.2% in February – Eurostat

 
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.4% in February 2025, down from 2.5% in January according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in February (3.7%, compared with 3.9% in January), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.7%, compared with 2.3% in January), non-energy industrial goods (0.6%, compared with 0.5% in January) and energy (0.2%, compared with 1.9% in January).

In February 2025, of the countries for which the data are available, inflation measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) was the highest in Estonia (5.0%), Croatia (4.7%) and Belgium (4.4%). It was the lowest in France (0.9%), Ireland (1.3%) and Finland (1.5%).

Inflation in Lithuania stood at 3.2%, in Latvia at 3.6% and in Estonia at 5.0%).

Opinions