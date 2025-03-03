Inflation in Lithuania at 3.2% in February – Eurostat

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in February (3.7%, compared with 3.9% in January), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.7%, compared with 2.3% in January), non-energy industrial goods (0.6%, compared with 0.5% in January) and energy (0.2%, compared with 1.9% in January).

In February 2025, of the countries for which the data are available, inflation measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) was the highest in Estonia (5.0%), Croatia (4.7%) and Belgium (4.4%). It was the lowest in France (0.9%), Ireland (1.3%) and Finland (1.5%).