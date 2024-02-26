Industrial production up by 7.1% in January

Based on provisional data, in January 2024, industrial production totalled EUR 3 billion at current prices and, compared to December 2023, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 7.1 percent at constant prices.

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, an increase in production was observed for manufacture of other transport equipment – 49.4 percent, refined petroleum products – 26.8 percent, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers – 12.8 percent, wood and of products of wood, except furniture – 11.4 percent.