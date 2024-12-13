Industrial production in Lithuania down by 7.5% in October

In October 2024, compared with October 2023, industrial production decreased by 1.2% the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU.
In the euro area in October 2024, compared with September 2024, industrial production remained stable for intermediate goods, decreased by 1.9% for energy, increased by 1.7% for capital goods, decreased by 1.8% for durable consumer goods, decreased by 2.3% for non-durable consumer goods.
In the EU, industrial production increased by 0.2% for intermediate goods, decreased by 1.3% for energy, increased by 1.7% for capital goods, decreased by 0.7% for durable consumer goods, decreased by 1.3% for non-durable consumer goods.
The highest monthly increases were observed in Ireland (+5.7%), Denmark (+5.4%) and Poland (+3.5%). The largest decreases were recorded in Lithuania (-7.5%), Belgium (-6.2%) and Croatia (-3.9%).
In Latvia, industrial production decreased by 0.2%, while in Estonia it increased by 1.6%.