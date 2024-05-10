In March 2024, Lithuanian households were offered highest interest rates on deposits of over 2 years

Interest rates on loans and new business of deposits with agreed maturity of euro area credit institutions to euro area residents published by the ECB show that from December 2023 to March 2024, of all euro area average interest rates, the average interest rate on loans for consumption was the only one to increase.

Interest rates on loans for house purchase and loans for non-financial corporations changed marginally, while the highest interest rates on loans for consumption and other purposes granted to households declined by more than 2 percentage points in the euro area.

In March 2024, Lithuanian households were offered the highest interest rates on deposits of over 2 years.